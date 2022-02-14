Loading the player...

Eminem’s daughters Hailie and Alaina support their father as he takes a knee during Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Eminem’s daughters, 26-year-old Hailie and 28-year-old Alaina, are showing support for their father Eminem following his performance at the Super Bowl last night.

The pair were spotted attending the Big Game, where Eminem did an incredible performance at the halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.©GettyImages

During the special performance, the rapper took a knee against racial injustice on America’s most-watched event, with fans of the singer supporting his action and linking it to the protests launched by Colin Kaepernick.

Hailie and Alaina posted some of the most important moments of the event on their social media accounts, with Hailie sharing a photo from a box inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, captioned “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford.”

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show©GettyImages

They also shared clips of the highly anticipated performance on Instagram Stories, including the rapper’s popular song ‘Lose Yourself’ and ‘Forgot About Dre.’

Alaina attended the game with her fiance Matt Moeller, showing some of their family moments on Instagram, writing “came to the concert to watch a little bit of football repping Detroit and supporting Stafford, let’s goooo.”

The artist is also father to 19-year-old Stevie Laine.

