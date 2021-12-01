Vin Diesel honors Paul Walker with emotional tribute: ‘I know in my heart that they are right’

Vin Diesel is honoring his friend and former co-star Paul Walker, paying an emotional tribute to the Hollywood star during the eight-year anniversary of his death.

The 54-year-old actor, who recently admitted he wants Dwayne Johnson back for the next ‘Fast and Furious’ film, has shown how much he appreciates his friendship with Paul Walker, giving his daughter away at her wedding and constantly reminding fans about their special moments together.

Now Diesel is sharing a photo of his daughter Hania and Walker’s daughter Meadow on her wedding day, reflecting on his tragic death and confessing how much he misses him, taking a moment to detail one of their moments on the set of the franchise.

“When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work,” the actor wrote.

He continued, “It’s been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that. Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith.”

Diesel went on to comment about Meadow’s wedding, writing, “The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.”