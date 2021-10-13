Dwayne Johnson opens up about feud with Vin Diesel: ‘It wasn’t my best day’

Dwayne Johnson is looking back at this controversial feud with The Fast and the Furious co-star Vin Diesel, admitting he has some regrets about the way it was handled.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star shared his thoughts during his most recent interview with Vanity Fair, confessing he met the 54-year-old actor to settle everything once and for all.

“I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer,” Dwayne continued, “it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

Dwayne revealed he “wanted to forgo drama,” following an Instagram caption he posted in 2016, stating that his female co-stars “are always amazing and I love ’em,” however his male co-stars “are a different story.”

The actor posted, “when you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling, you’re right.”

And while the two stars have never explained what went wrong on the set of the movie, Dwayne even said he would only appear in the 2017 film The Fate of the Furious if he didn’t have to share scenes with Vin Diesel.

Now Dwayne says he “shouldn‘t have shared that,” as he prefers to take care of that kind of issues “away from the public,” adding that, “They don’t need to know that. That‘s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”