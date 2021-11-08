Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return to ‘Fast and Furious’: ‘You must show up’

Vin Diesel is ready to end his feud with Dwayne Johnson, following their controversial disagreement on the set of ‘Fast and Furious,’ the Hollywood star wants Johnson to return for the tenth installment of the franchise.

The actor took to social media to publicly share his appreciation for the actor, after Dwayne’s recent interview where he revealed he “wanted to forgo drama,” in reference to an Instagram post in 2016, which he “shouldn‘t have shared.”

Now Diesel is reaching out to Jhonson by posting a sweet message on Instagram accompanied by a photo from the movie.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house,” he continued, “Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!”

Diesel is giving Johnson an open invitation to come back, adding, “you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other.”

The two stars seem to be ready to make amends and heal their relationship, which would also mean great news for the fans. And while we still don’t have a response from Dwayne, the actor said in 2017 he would only appear in ‘The Fate of the Furious’ if he didn’t have to share scenes with Vin Diesel.