Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding festivities begin

Olivia Culpo is gearing up to say "I Do" to the love of her life, Christian McCaffrey. The 2012 Miss Universe winner and NFL player kicked off the festivities on Monday, June 24, with a private jet. Culpo shared a gallery of photos and videos of the special flight, showing them walking to the plane with a beautiful "Mr. and Mrs." sign and white balloons waiting for them outside. Once aboard the plane, they were greeted by rose petals along the floor and shared some sweet kisses.

Olivia Sprinkles, was also in attendance. View post on Instagram The couple resides in the Encino mansion Culpo purchased for $3.5 million in 2022. They are reportedly getting married in Rhode Island, where Culpo grew up. Assuming their jet departed from somewhere near Los Angeles, they had a nearly six-hour flight to their wedding location. Fortunately, they did not go hungry, as there was a special "Olivia & Christian Wedding Flight Menu" featuring breakfast, lunch, and dessert. Their dog,, was also in attendance.

Road to their wedding

© GettyImages

Culpo and McCaffrey began dating in 2019. The NFL player proposed on April 2, 2023, during their vacation at Amangiri in Utah, and since then, Culpo has been in wedding planning mode. She even has a "Wedding Prep" Highlight on her Instagram that started on November 1, 2023. Her bachelorette party, which took place in Mexico, was that same month.

She had a beautiful bridal shower in Malibu, California, in May, which she shared with her fans on social media. But wedding logistics weren't the only things she's been perfecting. The model has also been doing everything to look and feel her best when she walks down the aisle. She revealed in May that she had her lip filler dissolved and loved the results, considering leaving them as is for her wedding. Culpo also shared she was getting lash lifts, doing cold plunges, red light therapy, and salmon sperm facials.