Meryl Streep's daughter Louisa Jacobson comes out and makes things official with her girlfriend

With just a few days left in Pride Month, Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson, has officially come out. The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share a gallery of photos with her girlfriend, Anna Blundell, and an article with a headline that read, "We are entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion." Jacobson wrote in the caption, "Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb," accompanied by a fiery red heart emoji and a rainbow flag representing the LGBTQIA2-S community.

Streep celebrated her 75th birthday on June 22nd, the same day Johnson shared the post. The top comment reads, "COMING OUT AT YOUR MOM’S BIRTHDAY IS SO ICONIC." This is the first time Jacobson has publicly shared this news, though Blundell posted the same photo of them under a red light back on December 14, 2023.

While it's unclear when their relationship started, Jacobson was previously in a relationship with actor Jonathan Higginbotham, whom she met at the Yale School of Drama. She spoke about that relationship in a 2022 interview with Tatler when they were still living together, saying it was nice that they shared the same "strange career."

Who is Louisa Jacobson?

© GettyImages

Jacobson is the youngest daughter of Streep and her ex-husband Don Gummer. Streep and Gummer announced their split in October 2023 after 45 years together, revealing the romantic side of their relationship had already ended six years prior, per PEOPLE.

Following in her mom's footsteps and those of her older sisters, Mamie Gummer, and Grace Gummer, Jacobson is an actress. She had her breakout role in 2022 when she was cast as Marian Brook in "The Gilded Age." The actress also has an upcoming film titled "Materialists," which boasts a star-studded cast including Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans.