Eva Longoria stunned in a white swimsuit while vacationing in Spain

Eva Longoria was spotted looking fab this week, while at the beach in Marbella, Spain. The 47-year-old Latina Powerhouse was on vacation with her friends and family and was photographed enjoying the sunny day and being affectionate with her four year old son, Santiago Baston, whom she shares with her husband, José Bastón.
The “Desperate Housewives” actress, wore a white one-piece Davis swimsuit by the Australian brand, Myra Swim. Eva looked effortless and natural and she paired the swimsuit with a classic fedora, and big round sunglasses. Eva also had on her gold Jewelry, a couple of bracelets and necklace.
Is Eva Longoria playing Camille Vasquez in upcoming film?
Eva Longoria catches up with her bestie Victoria Beckham over coffee and PJs
According to the brand, the “Gordita Chronicles” Executive Producer, is a fan of Myra Swim and has previously worn this bathingsuit in 2021. “Additional celebrity fans of the brand include Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber, Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, Rita Ora, Shay Mitchell, Vanessa Hudgens and many more.”
This Myra Swim, Davis One Piece swimsuit (in Vanilla) can be found on their site for $190. While Eva Longoria looked a super classy in their white/vanilla style, it comes in other colors such as black, taupe, olive and more.