Gloria Estefan honored with ‘Legend’ award at Billboard Latin Women in Music 2024

Cuban-American singer and actress Gloria Estefan has bestowed the “Legend” award at the Billboard Latin Women in Music 2024 ceremony. Her husband, artist and businessman Emilio Estefan, presented her with the award, which honors her remarkable 47-year artistic career.

“You are going to make me cry,” Gloria remarked upon receiving the award, visibly moved by the moment, as reported by Telemundo. “And when I cry, I can’t speak,” she added, struggling to hold back her emotions as the audience applauded and ovationed her, celebrating her enduring legacy.

In her heartfelt speech, Gloria took the audience back to the pivotal moment when she first met Emilio Estefan, who would become her husband and her lifelong confidant and supporter. She fondly recalled Emilio as a “boy playing the accordion” when he invited her to join Miami Sound Machine. Female-fronted bands were rare at that time, and this invitation marked the beginning of a significant shift in the music landscape.

“How things have changed!” Gloria exclaimed, reflecting on her role as a trailblazer who has paved the way for Latinas in the North American music industry. Her pioneering efforts have inspired countless women to pursue their dreams in music, breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings.

“Every time I see a woman succeed, it fills my heart with joy and happiness,” Gloria expressed, radiating pride and joy. She took a moment to thank Emilio for his unwavering support throughout her career. “I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him,” she acknowledged, emphasizing his pivotal role in her success.

Before presenting the award, Emilio shared his touching tribute to Gloria: “I feel so proud of you,” he said, a sentiment they celebrated with a kiss amid the euphoria of the public.

Gloria Estefan’s legacy was further cemented in June 2023 when she became the first Latina to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. This historic achievement underscores her profound impact on the music industry and her enduring influence as a songwriter and performer.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Gloria first made an impact in the 1980s as the lead vocalist of the Miami Sound Machine, a band she co-founded with her husband, acclaimed producer Emilio Estefan. Following their group’s success, Gloria began a solo career and became a music icon.

According to Billboard, she has had 29 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with three reaching number one. “Anything for You” (1998), “Don’t Wanna Lose You” (1989), and “Coming Out of the Dark” (1991) are her tracks that topped the list. Furthermore, 30 of her songs have appeared on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including hits like “No me vuelvo a enamorar” and “Hotel Nacional.”