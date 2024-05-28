Karol G, Kany García, and more Latina artists lead Spain’s 2024 summer concerts

Colombian superstar Karol G is set to electrify Spain with a remarkable series of four sold-out concerts at Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. From July 20 to 23, she will draw an astounding 65,000 fans each night, solidifying her status as a reigning queen of contemporary Latin music. This historic feat underscores Latin American female artists‘ powerful presence and influence in the global music scene, with Spain becoming a central stage for their performances.

Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito” tour marks her sole stop in Spain as part of a broader European tour that includes Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Belgium, and Portugal. Her success follows the trail blazed by legendary Latin pop divas like Selena Quintanilla, Gloria Estefan, and Shakira, who opened doors for Spanish-speaking artists worldwide.

Joining Karol G in Spain this summer are several other distinguished Latin female artists, each contributing their unique flair to the vibrant cultural tapestry:

Myriam Hernández: The Chilean songstress, celebrated for her romantic ballads and a career spanning over three decades, will perform at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona on July 4 and at La Nueva Coverta de Leganés in Madrid on July 5. Known for hits like “El hombre que yo amo,” which has garnered over 130 million Spotify streams, Hernández has collaborated with Karol G, notably at the Viña del Mar Festival.

Mon Laferte : Also hailing from Chile and now based in Mexico, Laferte is a powerhouse in the Latin music scene. With her hit “Tu falta de querer” amassing 500 million streams on Spotify, she continues to impress. Her “Autopoietica” tour will kick off in Galicia on July 6, headlining the Gozo Festival, and include stops in Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Zurich, Stockholm, and several Spanish cities.

Kany García: The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, winner of six Latin Grammys, will bring her dynamic pop sound to Spain, with performances in Barcelona on June 28, Madrid on June 29, and additional shows in Fuengirola, Valencia, and Gran Canaria.

This summer, Spain will resonate with the powerful voices and diverse sounds of these remarkable Latin divas. Each will bring their unique stories and styles to audiences across the country. Their concerts are performances and celebrations of Latin culture and its profound impact on the global music landscape.