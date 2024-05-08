Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball Tour - London©GettyImages
Entertainment news

Lady Gaga will premiere a concert special on HBO Max

Gaga’s special was created, directed, and produced by her, and features her 2022 performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Lady Gaga is releasing a new music special. Earlier today, the trailer for “Gaga Chromatica Ball” was released, a special that was filmed at Gaga’s concert in the Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. Scroll down to learn more about the special:

When and where can I watch it?

Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball – Los Angeles©GettyImages
Gaga at The Chromatica Ball in Los Angeles

“The Chromatica Ball” will be able to stream in most locations on Max, including the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, and parts of Europe. It’ll be streaming on HBO Max and HBO GO in areas like The Netherlands, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and more.

The special will premiere on May 25th at 8pm.

What will the special be about?

Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball Tour - New York©GettyImages
Gaga at The Chromatica Ball in New York

It appears like the special will show one concert and various backstage moments. It’s also produced, directed, and created by Lady Gaga herself.

“Lady Gaga is a complete powerhouse,” said Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, to Deadline. “She’s a once-in-a-lifetime artist who never holds back, and Gaga Chromatic Ball puts her endless list of talents on full display. We’re thrilled to partner with her once again for this breathtaking concert special.”

Which songs does it feature?

The Chromatica Ball tour was based on her record “Chromatica,” released in 2020, but it also features some of her greatest hits. These include “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Shallow,” and more. You can check out the trailer below.

