Martha Stewart shares thoughts on cosmetic surgery: ‘I don’t want to do that’

Martha Stewart is sharing her thoughts about cosmetic surgery. The 81-year-old TV personality, who recently made history as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s oldest cover star, revealed that she has no desire on going under the knife, as she wants to keep her face as it is.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, Martha explained that she is not looking to alter her face. “When you’re through changing, you’re through,” she said.

After being asked about Madonna’s recent headlines after her appearance at the 2023 Grammys, Martha said she “would never compare” herself to “someone like Madonna.”

“She is a talent like no other,” Martha explained. “But as a performer, she needs to keep reinventing herself. And it’s much more difficult for her to alter herself without altering her face. I don’t want to do that.”

“There’s another very big difference between me and Madonna,” she said to the publication. “She is wearing pointy bras and weird clothes. I’m teaching you how to roll dough,” Martha joked.

The author credits her youthful appearance to her skincare routine. “I have never had plastic surgery,” she said in 2022. “No knife on my face neck or back.”

Her facialist Carmela Barabas at Mario Badescu, talked to Vogue about Martha’s beauty secrets to achieving perfect skin. “It’s extremely beneficial to use a customized skin-care routine at home in tandem with deep cleansing facials. Both work together towards achieving a well-balanced, radiant complexion,” she said.

Detailing some of the most important steps in Martha’s skincare routine, Carmela talked about the importance of wearing sunscreen, using a “customized skin care regimen to keep skin clean, clear, and balanced,” getting a facial every four to six weeks “to maintain healthy, glowing skin,” updating your skin-care regimen “to reflect seasonal changes as needed,” and always removing your makeup before bedtime.

