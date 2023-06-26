Kylie Jenner celebrates summer in a red bikini

Kylie Jenner is ready for summer. The Kardashian’s star shared a set of steamy images on her last Instagram post, capturing the feel of summer in a revealing bikini.

©Kylie Jenner



Kylie Jenner

The post shows Jenner lounging and looking at the camera as she places her hair over her head. She’s wearing a Skims red string top bikini and also has a delicate ankle bracelet.

Another photo shows her in the same place and wearing the same bathing suit, but leaning closer to the camera and drinking what appears to be some water with fruits from a wine glass. “Summer feeling,” she captioned the post.

©Kylie Jenner



Kylie Jenner

Despite carving out some time for relaxation and soaking up the sun, Jenner has been incredibly busy with her make up brand, Kylie Cosmetics. “I think my love in life, my passion, is makeup. That’s where it all started. It’s what keeps me going every day, being creative on Kylie Cosmetics,” she said in an interview with HommeGirls. “I started my brand when I was 17. I’ve grown so much, I have such a different vision for what I want it to be," she said.

Over the past months, Jenner’s love life has been the source of plenty of scrutiny. She was spotted spending some time with Timothée Chalamet. Earlier this month, the two were photographed together while out on a barbecue, with them accompanied by their sisters, Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet. “Their relationship is at a delicate stage – pals feel they could be on the verge of becoming serious, but they're both hesitant about taking it to the next stage for now,” said a source to the Daily Mail. “They've been desperately trying to keep things low-key and continue to get to know each other before going public. But there's no denying they have intense chemistry and are extremely attracted to one another.”

