Can toad toxins treat conditions like depression and anxiety?

A new study claims that the toxins from toads could serve as a helpful treatment for various mental health conditions. The study was conducted on a species of toad called the Colorado River toad, which has gained popularity due to its hallucinogenic toxins. Here’s what you should know:

The toxin has an impact on anxiety and depression

The Colorado River Toad toxin was the one used in the study

The study, published this week in the journal Nature and conducted by Mount Sinai Hospital and Columbia University, found that a modified part of the toad’s toxin had a positive impact on anxiety and depression in mice.

“We became intrigued by numerous reports of powerful, unique and life-changing experiences associated with its ritualistic or experimental clinical use, which made us wonder about its therapeutic potential and the underlying mechanisms,” said David Lankri, one of the study’s co-authors to Gizmodo.

What do researchers do with the toxin?

The Colorado River toad exudes its toxin when its startled that discourages predators, identified as 5-MeO-DMT. Researchers took the toxin and modified it, creating a new compound called 4-F,5-MeO-PyrT. This was introduced to the mice, interacting with their brains and producing an anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effect without the hallucinations that the toad toxin is known for.

What does this mean?

Hopefully, the toxin remedy can be used in the future

While the development is exciting for the treatment of conditions that can heavily impair the life and mental health of people from all over the world, research is still in its initial stages.

“It’s our hope that down the line, someone could use the findings of our study to help design novel antidepressants for humans, but that’s certainly a long way out,” said Audrey Warren, one of the study’s co-authors to New Scientist.