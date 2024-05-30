Maribel Guardia celebrates her birthday by premiering her late son Julián Figueroa’s new music video

It has been a little over a year since the sad passing of Julián Figueroa, who died in April 2023 due to an acute myocardial infarction. His absence has been challenging for his loved ones, especially for his mother, Maribel Guardia. The actress and singer has found solace in the cherished memories she shared with her only son, of whom she was always very proud. This sentiment remains unchanged, as evidenced by her enthusiastic sharing of a preview of her son’s new musical material, which he had worked on before his passing.

On May 27, Maribel shared a preview of “Solo Tú,” an unreleased song Julián recorded on her Instagram account. In the video, the young performer is dressed in his characteristic cowboy look and sings some verses in the middle of a countryside landscape. The actress wrote, “Premiere in 2 days,” without adding more details about this work.

On this significant day, May 29, the music video was officially released, unveiling a collaborative effort. The video features a woman bearing a striking resemblance to Imelda Garza Tuñón, Julián’s widow and mother of their son José Julián. The YouTube video description reveals that the lyrics and music of “Solo Tú” were authored by the late singer, and Maribel’s husband, Marco Chacón, served as the producer.

The special meaning of the release date

Julián’s new song premiering on May 29 may not be coincident, as it is Maribel Guardia’s birthday. This marks the second birthday she celebrates without her son. The singer shared a glimpse of her celebration on Instagram, where she mentioned her beloved son in her message. “Happy Birthday to me.Thank God for life, for my family, my husband, for you my friends, and for the angel that I have in heaven lighting my path, my eternal love @julian_f.f,” she wrote.

Maribel’s birthday falls just a few weeks after she celebrated Julián’s birth. On May 2, the singer would have turned 29 years old. “Son of my heart. Today, I celebrate to heaven the day you were born, the most important day of my life. I carried you next to my chest while thanking God for making me full and happy in a way I could never have imagined,” she wrote then.