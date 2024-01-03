Maribel Guardia’s moving and emotional message to end 2023, her toughest year

Undoubtedly, 2023 will be a year forever etched in Maribel Guardia’s heart. The past year was extremely challenging for the actress due to the unexpected loss of her only son, Julián Figueroa, who passed away at the age of 27 due to a cardiac complication. However, Maribel has shown strength and resilience despite the profound pain caused by the absence of her son.

She has faced her grieving process clinging to her faith and the love she has for her family, especially her grandson, little José Julián, who has become her driving force. That’s why, in saying goodbye to the year, the singer and actress did not hesitate to express her gratitude for the experiences this time has brought her, showing herself with renewed hope, although aware that her life will never be the same without Julián.

©GettyImages



Maribel Guardia and her son, Julián Figueroa

Maribel’s words bidding farewell to 2023

She shared her sentiments on Instagram, where she honestly reflected on the experiences that 2023 brought her, with Julián’s departure being the most significant. “Thank God this 2023 is coming to an end,” Maribel shared emotionally. “It took away the love of my life, half of my heart, and a piece of my soul,” she added. The actress continued her message, displaying the strength that has always characterized her, especially in the last few months. She expressed gratitude for the strengthened faith she gained due to the most painful episode of her existence.

“Although I know my life will never be the same, I thank God for not letting go of His hand, for His shows of eternal love in so many details, and for the promise that someday I will see him again,” she concluded.

In another post, the performer appeared somewhat more cheerful, sharing glimpses of the family celebration to welcome 2024, which took place on a cruise. She celebrated with her husband, Marco Chacón, her daughter-in-law, Imelda Garza Tuñón, and little José Julián. “My family and I wish you a lot of health in this new year; may you find peace with who you are and satisfaction in what you do. Blessings and abundance to all. God bless you and all those you love,” Maribel wrote excitedly.

Julián’s memory remains present

After extending her New Year wishes to her fans, the actress shared another memory of last year’s New Year celebration, an occasion when she had the opportunity to spend these dates with Julián for the last time. She couldn’t help but feel nostalgic about that reminiscence. “It seems like it was yesterday. Happy 2024 to everyone. Memories from my soul,” the artist expressed on Instagram, along with a video showing her with her family, including Joan Sebastian’s son, who, on that occasion, celebrated in style with his wife and their little one.

©@maribelguardia



Maribel Guardia and her grandson

Grateful for having had the opportunity to have Julián

Although Maribel Guardia is still in mourning for the loss of her son Julián, the actress has nothing but gratitude for life for having had the opportunity to raise and live 27 years with her son, who was undoubtedly her adoration. She spoke about this in an interview with the show “Hoy,” where she sincerely addressed how she has faced the absence of her offspring.

“Right now, I am sad, forgive me, but I am a very grateful woman to have had the wonderful son I had, to have had the blessing of having him in my womb, to see him take his first steps, all the love he gave, his little hugs, seeing him study psychology with excellent grades, having a scholarship, seeing him take steps on stage, how he handled the horse,” the actress expressed with a certain nostalgia in her gaze.