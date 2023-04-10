Maribel Guardia’s son Julián Figueroa passes away at 28

Julián Figueroa has tragically passed away at the age of 28. The young actor, singer, and songwriter, was the son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, two iconic figures in Latin America.

The news of Figueroa’s death were spread by his mother, who shared a touching and mournful tribute to her son. She explained that his unexpected death was prompted by a heart attack and that he passed away in his bedroom, while she was out in the theater. “I beg for your understanding of the profound pain we’re experiencing. I’d love to speak to everyone who’s reaching out to us but I’m not strong enough to do it yet,” wrote Guardia.

ANDI, the guild of performers in Mexico, also shared the news in a statement. “The National Association of Performers communicates the death of member Julián Figueroa,” reads the tweet in Spanish. “The actor and singer has launched various albums like ‘Julián Figueroa y su banda.’ To his family and friends, our sincerest condolences.”

Figueroa has been featured in multiple telenovelas, most recently, “Mi camino es amarte,” where he played an aspiring singer. The series was airing in Univision.

Figeroa’s last post was a tribute to his late father, which he shared on April 8th. “How slowly have eight years passed. Ever since you left, time feels bitter,” he wrote. “To hell with Grammys, with fame and money. My only wish is to hug you one more time.” In the year 2016, Figueroa played his father on the biopic series “Por siempre Joan Sebastian.”