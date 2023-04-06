Ana Obregón welcomes her late son’s baby via surrogate

Ana Obregón is welcoming a baby girl. The Spanish actress shared the birth of her child via surrogate, revealing that the child is the biological daughter of her late son, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

Hola! Spain broke the news, speaking with Obregón in an exclusive interview where she introduced her baby to the world, and talked about her decision. The child’s name is Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón and was born in the U.S. via surrogate. She’s not Obregón’s daughter but her granddaughter, with her son Aless Lequio being the child’s biological father. He died when he was 27.

“She is Aless’s daughter and when she grows up, I will tell her that her father was a hero so that she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him,” she told our sister publication, where she revealed that Aless’s last wish was to have a child.

Obregón also explained that the process of having the child took three years to come to fruition due to its unique and complicated nature. While Ana Sandra is legally Obregón’s daughter, she claims that she’ll make it clear that she’s really her grandmother. “If it weren’t for this, I wouldn’t be here anymore,” said Obregón of the process.

Obregón shared more of her thoughts on social media, where she shared her cover with Hola! Spain. She wrote: “My Aless: I swore I would save you from cancer and I failed you. I promised you I’d bring your daughter into the world and here she is in my arms.”

“You are the love of my life in heaven and your daughter is the love of my life on earth. I love you to death.”