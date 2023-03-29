Ana Obregón welcomes baby daughter at 68 after moments of ‘darkness’

Ana Obregón is officially a mom! The 68-year-old Spanish actress is sharing her excitement to start a new chapter of her life, revealing that her new baby daughter is “a light filled with love,” and admitting that she feels like she “came back to life” after experiencing difficult moments of “darkness.”

The TV personality unveiled the news after traveling to Miami on March 16 to welcome her new baby via surrogacy, however she kept the purpose of her trip a secret before announcing the news on March 29. Obregón is sharing her journey with fans, after facing the tragic death of her son Alessandro at 27, following a battle with cancer in 2020.

The actress was photographed leaving the hospital in Miami holding her baby and smiling with joy. It’s no secret that the star had been struggling during the past few years, as she also suffered the loss of her mother Ana Obregón Navarro.

Obregón kept the surrogacy process hidden from the public, and she is now ready to reveal the good news and start a new journey as a mom. Friends of the actress took to Instagram to congratulate her for the good news. “Ana I am so happy for you… I command you for your strength, your unstoppable search for love and peace,” one person wrote, adding that there is “no age for love,” while someone else commented, “Congratulations dear Ana, I am sure the love is not going to be missing for both of you.”

It seems Obregón will stay in Miami for the upcoming days before returning to Spain and give a big welcome to her new family, as the actress is known to have four brothers and ten nephews.