Priyanka Chopra says she ‘judged’ Nick Jonas when he first slid into her DMs

If Kevin Jonas hadn’t watched Quantico, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have never found love. The married couple is one of the hottest duos in Hollywood, and their love story goes back to “around 2016” when the Jonas Brother slid into her Twitter DMs at the advice of his brother. In a recent interview, the actress admitted that she “judged” Nick based on his age.



Chopra joined Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, where she said Kevin loved her show Quantico and once pointed at a billboard, suggesting that Nick call her.

Nick slid into her DMs, and the intrigued actress asked him to text so that her social team didn’t read the messages. “You just want to give me your number,” he quipped. She did, but didn’t want to admit it because, at the time, she was still in a relationship.

She was also weary because of the age gap. “I was also like 35. Nick was 25. I really put a stop on it in a way because I judged the book by the cover. I was like, ‘I wanna settle down.’” She later found out that her husband “is actually a 70-year-old man” inside.



Chopra denied a couple of Nick’s requests to go on a date, but finally agreed to go on a first date after he asked her to bring a friend. He invited her to come by the studio where he was leading a gospel choir. When she saw him guide them vocally, she said her knees buckled.

They got together officially in 2018, were married in a lavish three-day celebration in December of that year, and welcomed their first daughter Malti Marie via surrogate in January 2022.

