Paris Hilton announces birth of secret baby: Kim Kardashian and more celebrity friends react

Paris Hilton is officially a new mom! The 41-year-old socialite shared the good news on social media, revealing that she welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum. The couple are known for keeping their personal life private, including the birth of their baby, who arrived via surrogate.

The heiress announced that her dream of becoming a mom had finally come true, sharing a sweet photo of the baby’s hand clutching her thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” Paris wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.

Fans of the businesswoman congratulated the couple, including their celebrity friends and family members. “A BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!” Chrissy Teigen wrote, while Lindsay Lohan commented “Congratulations!!!” alongside heart emojis.

“So happy for you guys!!!” Kim Kardashian wrote, to which Paris commented that she is “so in love” with her “lil angel.” Kris Jenner also congratulated Paris and wrote, “what a blessing!!! We love you!!!”

“Congratulations to you both, biggest blessing,” Naomi Campbell added, while Demi Lovato wrote, “Congratulations sis.” Ashley Tisdale, Olivia Culpo, Sofie Richie, Ashley Benson and Nina Dobrev also shared some sweet words congratulating the couple for expanding their family.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” Paris previously revealed to People, opening up about their IVF journey.

“We knew we wanted to start a family,” she said. “And I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”