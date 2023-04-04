Raquel Welch’s secret battle with Alzheimer revealed

Following the death of Hollywood icon Raquel Welch at 82, new information has been released after it was first reported that the cause of death had been described as a “brief illness.”

Loading the player...

The beloved actress died on February 15, 2023, and new documents obtained by TMZ, have revealed that Welch suffered cardiac arrest, and was battling Alzheimer at the time of her death.

The acclaimed star’s condition was listed as an underlying cause of her death, however she had not been open about her health struggles with Alzheimer. Her longtime manager Steve Sauer previously confirmed that she “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness.”

“Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch,” Sauer stated. “Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”

Welch’s legendary status is undeniable after a successful career in the film industry, including her iconic leopard print bathing suit in ‘One Million Years B.C.’ The pop culture influence of the actress continue and her look has been recreated by many celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, and Teresa Giudice.

Born Jo Raquel Tejada, Welch had Latin roots from his Bolivian father. She was known to be a hardworking single mom following her divorce from her first husband in 1964. Welch also became a bestselling author, after releasing her book ‘Beyond the Cleavage.’