Rebecca Jones, beloved Mexican actress, has died at age 65

Rebecca Jones has died at the age of 65. The Mexican actress was known by her roles in films and telenovelas, had a career that spanned over 40 years.

The news of Jones death were confirmed by her agency, which shared a statement on Twitter. The post contains a written statement and a black and white photo of Jones.“It’s with profound sadness that we inform you of the death of our beloved and admired Rebecca Anne Jones Fuentes,” reads the post. “Rebecca was accompanied at all times by her loved ones. She left in peace and with the utmost gratitude for her audience. Thanks to everyone who has been supporting her at all times,” concludes the statement.

Jones spent a couple of months recovering from a bout of pneumonia that she contracted after getting a lung infection at the end of last year. The news of her health were released on November 2nd, when her family shared a statement asking for blood donors.

Her last public appearance occurred this March 3rd, where she attended the private screening of her last film, “Nada que ver.” Jones looked thinner, but she appeared to be in a good mood as she smiled and took photos alongside her castmates.

©LagenciaMexico



Jones had a prolific career in Mexico

In 2018, Jones was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. While the prognosis was a bad one, with the doctor telling her that she had few months to live, she beat the disease in the year 2019, following chemotherapy and cancer treatments.

Jones was born in Mexico and became an icon of television. She starred in some of the country’s leading telenovelas, including "Cuna de Lobos," "Días de combate,” and "Amorosos fantasmas".