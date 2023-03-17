Lance Reddick dies at 60; who was the actor?

Sad news came Friday, March 17, that Lance Reddick passed away at 60. The actor is known for his roles in John Wick and The Wire.TMZ reported Reddick passed away in his home in Studio City. The cause of death is unclear, but appears to be from natural causes. His death a week before the release of his film John Wick: Chapter 4.

Who was Lance?

Lance was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 31, 1962. He was a young artist, studying music, music theory, and composition at different programs. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in music composition at the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music, and attended the Yale School of Drama in the early 1990s, receiving a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1994.



Lance’s first television credit is listed as New York Undercover in 1996. He continued to book roles on shows like Law & Order, West Wing, and Oz, but his break-out role is considered to be Cedric Daniels in the HBO series The Wire (2002- 2008).

He had a successful career with over 105 credits. Lance had 7 upcoming projects including White Men Can’t Jump. He was in the midst of a press tour for John Wick 4, and had an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show scheduled for next week, per Page Six. The film is set to release March 24, 2022.

A family man

Lance is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his two children from a previous marriage. He welcomed Yvonne and Christopher from a previous marriage with Suzanne Yvonne Louis, who passed away in 2011.

He married Reddick in 2011 after meeting a decade prior. They enjoyed 12 years of marriage before his death, and she was often by his side on red carpets.

Lance also loved his pets. His last post was him smiling on the couch with 4 of his furry friends.

Rest in peace.