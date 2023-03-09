Vanessa Bryant visits Lakers Arena for the first time since Kobe memorial

Vanessa Bryant returned to the Lakers Arena for the first time since 2020. She was there to support her close friend and Kobe Bryant’s teammate Pau Gasol. Vanessa’s last visit to the arena was the day of Kobe and her daughter Gianna’s memorial, where she shared an emotional eulogy.

©GettyImages



Vanessa Bryant at Gasol’s ceremony

Vanessa and Gasol’s family were present at the Lakers ceremony where Gasol’s jersey was retired, honoring his career with the team. They watched as numerous players and teammates spoke about Gasol’s career, including two NBA championships and various All Star game appearances. Gasol teared up as he saw his jersey unveiled next to Kobe’s and thanked Vanessa for her support, telling her that he’s “proud to be an uncle” to her “lovely girls.”

Gasol was a close friend of Kobe and someone who has shown tremendous support towards Vanessa and her daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, following Kobe and Gianna’s tragic death in a helicopter crash.

"He definitely inspired me and showed me what it took to be the best player that you could be. The work ethic, the dedication, the mindset going into it. He challenged me to be better with his actions and with his work. He was very intentional with his actions,” said Gasol of his relationship with Kobe.

"He challenged me to be better."



Pau Gasol on the impact Kobe Bryant made on his life and career.#GraciasPaupic.twitter.com/dAsgkXvkOD — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2023

Vanessa Bryant’s last visit at the Los Angeles arena was an emotional one, with her delivering a heartbreaking eulogy for her husband and daughter, talking about their achievements and their special connection.

“Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated towards each other. She had Kobe’s ability to listen to a song and have all the lyrics memorized after listening to the song a couple of times; it was their secret talent,” she said. “She was an incredible athlete. She was great at gymnastics, soccer, softball, dance and basketball. She was incredible dancer too.”