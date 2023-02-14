Vanessa Bryant remembers her ‘forever’ Valentine, Kobe Bryant, in a sweet tribute

Vanessa Bryant joins the Valentine’s Day celebrations by wishing her late husband, Kobe Bryant, a happy day wherever he is in heaven. The philanthropist and businesswoman took to social media to share photos and videos of her marriage with the NBA legend.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo @kobebryant,” she wrote in a sweet throwback photo alongside a heart emoji. “Forever & Always.”

Vanessa’s post also included an Instagram Reel from a Kobe fan account. “I think I would describe love as happiness,” he said in the video. “I think I’d describe it as a beautiful journey. It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in a marriage, whether it’s in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere.”

“I think love is a certain determination. A persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love.”

Kobe and Vanessa were married for 20 years before his tragic passing. The pair met on a music video set in 1999 when Kobe was 20 and Vanessa was 17.

They tied the know on April 18, 2001, and a year and a half later, they welcomed their first child, Natalia, in 2003. Three years later, their second daughter Gianna was born. After Kobe retired, the pair welcomed Bianka in 2016 and Capri in 2019.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. According to TMZ Sports, smoke was seen from the aircraft amid foggy conditions before crashing into a hillside. The publication also reported that they were heading to basketball practice at Mamba Academy nearby Thousand Oaks.