Kobe Bryant's dad Joe has died at the age of 69

Kobe Bryant's dad, Joe Bryant, has died at the age of 69. Joe was also a basketball player, winning accolades throughout his career as he played in high school, eight seasons at the NBA, and abroad.

© Stephen Dunn Kobe and Joe Bryant

Joe suffered a massive stroke, according to the Philadelphia Enquirer, with the news confirmed by the head coach of La Salle, Fran Dunphy, the high school Joe attended. Through his years as a basketball player, Joe was known by his nickname "Jellybean," which referred to his love of sweets. He was a forward, taking the Public League Player of the Year in 1972. Over two seasons at La Salle, he averaged more than 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Joe had a promising career in the NBA, being a first-round pick for the Golden State Warriors in 1975, and later playing with the 76ers for the 76-77 season. In the eighties, he played for the Houston Rockets and found success while playing abroad. He played in Italy for a couple of years, earning great acclaim, and later decided to become a head coach, where he led the Los Angeles Sparks for a few seasons.

© Jim Rogash Kobe and Joe Bryant

Joe and Kobe's complex relationship

Following his retirement, he moved back to Philadelphia, where he raised his family. He married Pam Cox in 1975 and welcomed his son Kobe in 1978. Despite being close during Kobe's youth, Joe and his son were estranged by the time Kobe was older and had built his career in basketball. Joe Bryant made no comments regarding the deaths of his son and his granddaughter Gianna's back in January 2020. Kobe was 41 years old and Gigi was 13.

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters have yet to share an official statement.