LeBron James and son surpass Kobe Bryant and father as the highest-scoring duo

In a historic moment for the NBA, Bronny James has yet to play his first game for the Los Angeles Lakers after being selected 55th overall in the draft. However, he and his father, LeBron James, have already etched their names as the highest-scoring father-son duo in the record books in NBA history. This achievement surpasses the previous record of Kobe Bryant and his father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant.

LeBron James, the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, boasts an incredible career total of 40,474 points. His son, Bronny, has yet to score his first NBA point, but the combined total of LeBron's career points alone outstrips the previous father-son record by nearly 2,000 points.

© Getty Images Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) warms up as his parents Lebron James and Savannah James look on before the college basketball game between the Washington State Cougars and the USC Trojans on January 10, 2024 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.

For comparison, the legendary Kobe Bryant scored 33,643 points during his career, while his father, Joe, contributed 5,252 points. Together, the Bryants accumulated 38,895 points. LeBron's scoring alone has eclipsed this mark, highlighting his extraordinary impact on the game.

Lebron James's dream comes true as his son gets drafted by the Lakers

Many saw the Lakers' decision to select Bronny James in the draft as a strategic move to retain LeBron James's loyalty and happiness. By ensuring LeBron's continued presence on the team, the Lakers hope to leverage his experience and leadership for the coming seasons. However, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka emphasized that Bronny's selection was based on his merits and potential rather than solely on his father's influence.

In 2022, LeBron James' teenage son, Bryce James, took his basketball career to the next level. He received his first Division I scholarship offer to play basketball at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At the time, Bronny James was a four-star prospect for the class of 2023, as per CBS Sports. LeBron said he is excited that his sons are playing together. “Man I’m literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I’m EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW,” he wrote.

Lebron James might retire after playing with Bronny

James told The Athletic he doesn’t plan to retire until he can play in league with Bronny. “My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron told the publication. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”