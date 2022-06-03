LeBron James is officially a billionaire! Becoming NBA’s first active player worth $1 billion

LeBron James is officially a billionaire! The Los Angeles Lakers star has become the first active NBA player with a net worth of $1 billion, as it was announced by Forbes. The fan-favorite athlete had an incredible succesful year achieving $121 million, and he is now described as the richest sportsman of all time.

LeBron has worked hard for his wealth, previously revealing that being a billionaire is something thathas been on his mind for a while.

“I want to maximize my business,” the star declared in 2014 during an interview with GQ. “And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my god. I’m gonna be excited.”

But Lebron’s success goes beyond his profesional career as an athlete, also entering the entertainment industry and starring in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.’

He is also a skilled entrepreneur, selling a minority stake in his production company, SpringHill, at $725 million. The same company produced ‘Space Jam’ and made $163 million worldwide.

Forbes detailed some of his investments and business decisions, which ultimately turned him into a billionaire, with more than $500 million from cash and investments, including the sale of Beats by Dre to Apple.

Approximately $80 million in real estate, including two homes in Los Angeles worth $59.75 million combined. And even investments in the food and beverage industry, including $30 million in the pizza chain Blaze Pizza.