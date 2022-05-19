LeBron James’ 17-year-old son Bronny gets all dressed up for prom

Bronny James is looking all grown up as he heads off to prom, but his little sister doesn’t seem too happy about it.

The oldest son of NBA star LeBron James and his high school sweetheart and wife, Savannah James, celebrated the end of his junior year by taking a date to prom. The 17-year-old and basketball prospect traded his gym clothes for more formal attire, wearing a black and blue tuxedo with an unconventional pattern.

©Savannah James





Savannah posted photos to Instagram that show her sending her eldest child off to the dance, saying the big day brought up “tons of emotions and realizations.” She also attached a picture of Bronny’s little sister, 7-year-old Zhuri, looking on as the teenager poses for pictures with his date for the evening. From her hilarious facial expression, it’s not hard to tell how she really feels.

“Sooooo @bronny went to prom this past weekend….. Tons of emotions and realizations,” the mother of three wrote. “Time really flies. 🥲 So proud of you young man!! I will always have your front and your back!!💕 Zhuri is processing all of this too!! 😂😂 (Last slide).”

©Savannah James





While LeBron wasn’t present in the photos his wife posted, the basketball legend is always gushing about Bronny’s accomplishments. He did so most recently during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview last year, noting that his son “loves playing video games” in his free time.

“He [also] loves being a big brother to his little brother and sister,” LeBron added at the time. He and Savannah also share 14-year-old son Bryce.

The high school junior “loves basketball” and has been following in his father’s footsteps while playing for Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. According to LeBron in a February interview with The Athletic, his “last season” in the league will be on the same team as his son.

“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be,” he assured fans. “I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

That will surely be a sight to see.