LeBron James’ son Bronny files trademarks for NFTs, clothing, and video games

LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, is following in his father’s footsteps and getting into the business world at an early age.

The high school junior is only 17, but he’s got a great role model to follow when it comes to setting up his future. Because of that, Bronny filed three trademarks this week for “B J JR” logo, “BRONNY,” and “BRONALD.”

Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property says Bronny intends to “launch a brand of NFTs, clothing, and video games” with these new trademarks.

According to a report from Boardroom.com, the trademark filing for “Bronny and Bronald,” reads, “The mark consists of standard characters, without claim to any particular font style, size, or color.” For BR JR, “the mark consists of the stylized letters B, J and JR in the form of a signature.”

Those character and stylizing details likely have something to do with future clothing apparel, but also apply to potential future NFTs and usage in video games.

As for “entertainment services” it’s not just video games that are mentioned in the trademark applications. “The nature of production of multimedia content for online viewing, television, and film,” is also what is specifically mentioned in the applications, according to Boardroom.

Not only does Bronny have one of--if not the--greatest basketball players of all time as his father, he’s a force in his own right. Playing for Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, James is sitting at No. 34 overall and No. 6 for combo guards in 247Sports’ Class of 2023 rankings.

While the 17-year-old has not committed to any college program yet, it goes without saying that he probably won’t stay at any university for four years. LeBron has been very public about the fact that he hopes to stay in the NBA long enough to play with his son, which likely means the teen will enter the league as soon as possible.

While players can no longer go to the NBA straight from high school, like James and Kobe Bryant did two decades ago, Bronny will likely play college ball for a year before joining his dad at the tail end of his NBA career.