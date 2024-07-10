Jayson Tatum to wear Kobe Bryant's iconic No. 10 for Team USA in Paris Olympics

In a symbolic gesture that bridges past and present, NBA champion Jayson Tatum will don the No. 10 jersey for Team USA at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. This is the same jersey number worn by the legendary Kobe Bryant during the 2008 and 2012 Games.

Fresh off his first NBA title with the Boston Celtics, Tatum spoke passionately about the honor at USA Basketball's training camp in Las Vegas.

© Getty Images Jayson Tatum, #10 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team, tosses a towel after a practice session scrimmage against the 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team during the team's training camp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tatum, 26, underscored the profound significance of wearing Bryant's number. "Wearing No. 10 after Kobe is nothing short of an honor," Tatum stated. "Anyone who remotely knows me knows how much influence he had on me as a kid, inspiring me to reach my goals."

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020 alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others.

© Getty Images USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates at the end of the men's basketball gold medal match Spain against The US of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 24, 2008, at the Olympic Basketball Arena in Beijing. The US won 118-107.

Tatum's connection to Bryant transcends the typical admiration of a fan for a superstar. The two first met when Tatum was a child, and their bond deepened through basketball. After Tatum's rookie season, he had the opportunity to train with Bryant, seeking advice and mentorship from the iconic player. "It's definitely not something I take for granted or lightly," Tatum emphasized, reflecting on the gravity of the honor.

Bryant's mentorship left an indelible mark on Tatum's career and life. Following Bryant's death, Tatum shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, describing Bryant as "the reason I fell in love with basketball."

In his post, Tatum revealed a piece of advice Bryant once gave him: "I didn't have a plan B. I put all my eggs in one basket, and I knew I was going to make it happen." As Tatum and Team USA prepare for the Olympics, the basketball world will watch eagerly.

Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony: Classic Elegance

For the opening ceremony on July 26, Team USA athletes will don a sophisticated ensemble designed to evoke a sense of timeless American elegance. The centerpiece of this look is a single-breasted navy wool blazer accented with red and white tipping that subtly nods to the national colors. This blazer is paired with a blue-and-white striped oxford shirt, adding a crisp, preppy touch to the uniform. Tapered jeans provide a modern silhouette, while classic suede buck shoes complete the outfit, blending comfort with style.