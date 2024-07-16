Retired WNBA star Candace Parker is training one of Kobe Bryant's daughter

Retired WNBA superstar Candace Parker has taken on a new role as a mentor, guiding the next generation of basketball talent. Recently, Parker shared an Instagram post revealing that she has been training Kobe Bryant's second-youngest daughter, Bianka, helping her learn the game of basketball.

This mentorship is one of the many ways Parker has kept herself busy since retiring from professional basketball.

© Getty Images Candace Parker attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on October 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Parker also shared the heartening news on her Instagram story, highlighting Bianka's natural aptitude for the sport. "Look at the wrist loaded under the ball... On her toes... Basketball is in her blood! Mini Mamba, Aunty Candace is so proud of you BB! And you too, coach Vanessa Bryant," Parker wrote, expressing her pride in Bianka and her mother, Vanessa Bryant.

The picture of Parker and Bianka training has resonated deeply with fans, as it symbolizes the continuation of Kobe Bryant's legacy. Bianka, who will turn eight this December, is embracing the sport her father loved so much. While it's uncertain whether Bianka will pursue a basketball career, her early interest and Parker's mentorship offer her an excellent opportunity to develop her skills and passion for the game.

© Getty Images Late NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter Bianka Bella before the Women's International Friendly match between USA and Republic of Ireland at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, USA.

Bianka's involvement in basketball is also a poignant reminder of Kobe Bryant's enduring influence. This connection between father and daughter through the love of basketball is a beautiful continuation of Kobe's legacy.

© Getty Images Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa Bryant, and daughters Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Bianka Bella Bryant attend Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

Beyond basketball, the Bryant family's love for creative pursuits is also evident. Kobe's eldest daughter, Natalia, has pursued an interest in filmmaking, echoing her father's post-NBA career passion. Natalia has been studying film in college, attributing her love for movies to the countless hours she spent watching films with her dad. In an interview with Elle, Natalia opened up about her journey, her ambitions, and how she has adopted her father’s famous “mamba mentality.” This mindset, famously coined by Kobe himself, is all about constantly striving to be the best version of oneself. Natalia, a model and a student at the University of Southern California, shared her thoughts on this powerful philosophy, explaining that it means, “It’s putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise.”

Natalia’s perspective on her father’s philosophy is not merely lip service but deeply personal. Losing Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old sister Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020 was devastating to the Bryant family. But instead of succumbing to despair, Natalia has chosen to embrace the mamba mentality and use it as a source of inspiration and motivation. “I want to make sure that mentality stays intact because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough,” Natalia said in her interview.