‘Scream VI’ comes out in theaters this Friday, and the highly anticipated film stars Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, and more. Its release comes almost 30 years since the original Scream was released in 1996. For over decades, the franchise has proven to be successful, releasing sequels in 1997, 2000, 2011, and 2022. The sixth installment welcomes a new generation of Scream fans and includes Courteney Cox, one of the original stars. See what the rest of the cast from the first film are up to now.
