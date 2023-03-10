Matthew Lillard is one of the most recognizable teen movie actors of the 90s and 00s. He played “Stu” in the first movie but was killed off. According to IMdb he was the voice of “Flamethrower Ghost face” in the fifth film. He has over 156 credits with roles like Shaggy in the Scooby Doo movies. He starred in the She’s All That reboot He’s All That playing. Principle Bosch. He has three upcoming projects, Five Nights at Freddy, and One Heart, which is production. He is also voicing Shaggy in the Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups which is in production.