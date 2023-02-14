Demi Lovato confirms new single for upcoming ‘Scream 6’ film

Demi Lovato is preparing to release new music! The talented singer has been rumored to have a new single on the way, which would be part of the soundtrack of the ‘Scream 6’ film. And while nothing had been confirmed, Demi responded to the rumors this past Monday, February 13th.

“The single is called ‘Still Alive’ and is due out in the next few weeks, ahead of the film’s release on March 10,” an insider revealed to The Sun. Online users have been speculating about the new release on social media, and when a fan account announced the news on Twitter, Demi responded with two eye emojis, teasing the upcoming single.

This would be Demi’s first release since her last album ‘HOLY FVCK,’ and would make a lot of sense, as she could continue with her rock and pop-punk sound. The official announcement is expected to be made at the beginning of March, just days before the theatrical release of the new installment of the Scream franchise.

Scream VI will be premiering March 10th, following the success of the 2022 relaunch of the franchise. The new storyline will take place in New York City, and many of the characters will return to fight Ghostface. Fans of the slasher films have shared their excitement to see Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courtney Cox, and Melissa Barrera on the big screen again.