Fito Olivares dies at 75; listen to his top 5 hits

Sad news came Friday March 17, that Rodolfo Fito died in his Houston home at the age of 75. His wife confirmed that the legendary musician was diagnosed with cancer last year. “With great pain and deep regret on behalf of my children Rodolfo, Alexandra, Juan Pablo, and myself, I want to officially announce the death of my dear husband Rodolfo “Fito” Olivares,” she shared via social media. “In our hearts “Fito” will always live the king of our family and will continue to live in our memories, as well as in each person who dances or listens to his music.”



The “King of Cumbia,” who was known as Fito, was born on April 19, 1947, in Ciudad Camargo, Tamaulipas, México to his parents Maria Cristina and Mucio. They grew up on a ranch in Rechinadores, Tamaulipas. The saxophonist, accordion player, and singer joined the Dueto Estrella in 1962 but went on to create his group Fito Olivares y su Grupo La Pura Sabrosura, in 1980. The musician will live on for his impact on Latino culture and will forever be in quinceanera and wedding playlists. In honor of his passing, check out 5 of his best hits, according to the number of streams on Spotify.



1. Fito Olivares- Juana La Cubana



2. Cumbia De La Cobra

3. El Colesterol



4. La Gallina



5. Agüita De Melón