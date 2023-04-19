Maribel Guardia finds joy again in the love of her grandson after tragic loss of son

Maribel Guardia, the Costa Rican actress and singer, is slowly finding ways to smile with the love of her grandson, José Julián, following the sudden and tragic loss of her son, Julián Figueroa, who passed away from a heart attack on April 9th. As she continues to mourn her only child, whom she shared with his father, the late legendary musician Joan Sebastian, Maribel has turned to her beloved grandson for comfort, sharing touching moments with him on social media as she slowly begins to heal.

©@maribelguardia



Maribel Guardia finds comfort in the love of her grandon

This week, the actress returned to social media posting a video of a sweet moment with her grandson at the park. “How can I not smile with this prince?” she captioned the post that featured her grandson, whom she called “my light at this moment, my love.”

The emotional post also shows a car ride back home from the child’s school, where both exchange gestures of affection.

Guardia’s Instagram stories also feature a short montage of photos as a tribute to her son Julian, making it clear how much she misses him after his irreparable loss.

The post has not gone unnoticed by many artists and Maribel’s followers, who have expressed their condolences and best wishes for her during these difficult times.

Among them is Imelda García Tuñón, Julián Figueroa’s widow and mother of little José Julián, who demonstrated that she would remain close to her mother-in-law and continue to support her during this period of shared grief.