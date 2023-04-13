José Manuel Figueroa says goodbye to his younger brother, Julián Figueroa

Julian Figueroa’s death at the age of 27 took his family and fans by surprise. Among those close to him, it was hard to believe that at his young age, the only son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. When asked if it was true, José Manuel Figueroa had no idea what had happened and reacted with doubt. Tragically, the news was true, and hours after confirming it, he went to Maribel’s house to say his last goodbye to Julián.



“Thank you for all the expressions of affection for my brother. Thank you for giving him the interest, thank you also for respecting Maribel’s decisions and honoring her wishes. I am not the right person to be the first person to speak,” he said to several media outside the actress’ home.

He went on to acknowledge Maribel’s strength, who according to her husband Marco Chacón, is devastated. “Maribel is a woman that today I admire more than ever. She is a woman who is going through a very difficult moment, a moment that I see reflected in what my mother went through. I thanked her for having given me such a beautiful brother, so full of light, so full of heart,” added José Manuel.





He added that at this time, the Costa Rican native wants to be at peace, without having to answer questions that would plunge her deeper into details and pain for the irreparable loss of her son. “She wants to be calm, she wants to live her grief and I understand and respect her,” said the singer.

A memory and the last goodbye to Julián

In addition to making an appearance at Maribel Guardia’s house, José Manuel Figueroa shared a publication on social networks in which he said goodbye to his younger brother. Along with his words, a photograph in which he posed with Julián, and both smiled for the camera next to his father, Joan Sebastian.



“Today I have in my chest a very great pain. How difficult it is to assimilate death. The problem is not letting go of the past, it is making the mind understand that the possible future you longed for will no longer be a reality. That is the real struggle of the heart. A kiss to heaven to these two beings that I love 🎼💔”, he wrote.

