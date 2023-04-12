Ángela Aguilar sings emotional tribute to Julián Figueroa after tragic death at 27

Ángela Aguilar is sharing an emotional tribute following the tragic death of singer Julián Figueroa at age 27. The son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardiadied following a heart attack, while he was in his bedroom.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter took to Instagram to honor the life of the young star. “Rest in peace Julián,” she wrote. Ángela posted a video singing the song Joan Sebastian composed for his son, titled ‘Julián.’

“When you were a child Julián/ You asked me to write/ A song that said/ How I feel about you/ And that is not easy Julián/ Although I wrote a thousand songs/ The most beautiful part about love Julián/ It’s carried in our hearts,” Ángela sang.

The beautiful song was written by his father to show his love and appreciation for him. And while he split from Maribel shortly after Julián was born, he was present throughout his life.

“When you were a child, Julián/ God was very good to me/ He gave me the honor of being, Julián/ Of being your father and your friend.” The song also highlights important moments of Julián’s life that would come later in his life. “I will be celebrating/ From a corner, I will look at you dancing.”

The pair had a very good relationship until Joan’s death in 2015. Before his passing, Julián shared a tribute to his father, declaring how much he missed him. “How slow 8 years have passed since you left,” he wrote. “I love you DAD and your death hurts because I know how valuable your life was for me.”