Maribel Guardia’s heartbreaking words on her son’s birthday will move you to tears

Although Maribel Guardia has shown incredible strength, the past few weeks have been difficult. The actress said goodbye to her only son, Julián, who passed away suddenly on April 9th. Her pain was evident on this emotional day, as Julián Figueroa would have celebrated his birthday on May 2nd. No matter how many days go by, the Costa Rican star will continue to miss the young singer.

Maribel Guardia - Julián Figueroa’s mother

The actress took to Instagram to dedicate a heart-wrenching message to Julián and posted a sweet photo of her with her son. “Beloved son, on this May 2nd, you would have turned 28. I miss you with a shattered soul,” the actress expressed her grief in the caption. “Perhaps I’m selfish because you’re in a better place, close to God, but my heart still doesn’t understand ethereal planes. I hold on to so many unforgettable memories,” she added.

“Although there are moments when I can’t breathe and my legs tremble, I remember that I was lucky to be your mother for the time God wanted. I remember that I had the privilege of knowing your soul full of light, your sharp intelligence, your dark sense of humor, your talent, and your music,” she continued in her post.

Maribel shared a photo with her son, Julián Figueroa

“You left us your flesh and blood in that beautiful grandson where I can see your eyes,” Maribel wrote, referring to his son, José Julián, who has helped her recover her smile and has been her greatest consolation.

She finished the captioned by saying, “I will go on, beloved son, don’t worry about me; your light will accompany me until God decides to reunite us. Meanwhile, we will celebrate and honor your life.”

Maribel with her grandchild, José Julián

Proud of her son

On April 25th, Centurion: The Dancing Stallion was released in the United States, the film for which Julián recorded some songs. Although she could not celebrate the film’s release with him, Maribel did not miss the opportunity to express her pride for her son.

“You are my pride, now your songs will be immortalized in the movie Centurion: The Dancing Stallion from @lionsgate I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER @julian_f.f,” the actress wrote while sharing the music video starring her son. Julian released this English version of the song “Ay Amor” in 2019 with the record label Tico Sounds.

