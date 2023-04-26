Maribel Guardia shares late son Julián Figueroa’s first English song

Maribel Guardia has shared her son’s new song with her followers. Featured in the film “Centurion: The Dancing Stallion,” the song is titled “Ay Amor” and is available in English and Spanish. It’s one of the last songs performed by Julián Figueroa, the son of Latin American icons Guardia and Joan Sebastian.

Guardia shared the video on her Instagram, showing Figueroa singing the song while riding atop of a horse. “You’re my pride,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Now your songs will be immortalized in the movie ‘Centurion: The Dancing Stallion.’ I’ll love you forever.”

The song was released a couple of days ago, premiering alongside the film itself. Figueroa composed four songs for “Centurion,” marking his first collaboration with a Hollywood production. The film stars Amber Midthunder, Aramis Knight, and Billy Zane.

Figueroa unexpectedly passed away earlier this month, at the age of 28. His mother shared the news of his death, asking followers and the media to be respectful of her privacy. “I beg for your understanding of the profound pain we’re experiencing. I’d love to speak to everyone who’s reaching out to us but I’m not strong enough to do it yet,” she wrote on an Instagram post.

Aside from singing and composing music, Figueroa was an actor and had starred in multiple telenovelas, including, “Mi camino es amarte,” where he played an aspiring singer.