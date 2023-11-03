Maribel Guardia dedicates her ‘Dia de Muertos’ tribute to her late son: ‘Forever in my heart’

The first two days of November are very important in Mexican culture as a unique and emotional celebration takes place across the country, ‘El Dia de Muertos.’ For Maribel Guardia, this year’s holiday is especially significant, as it is her first time remembering the life of her late son

Julián Figueroa following his tragic death on April 9, 2023, just a month before his 28th birthday. Since then, the actress has dealt with the absence of her beloved son, and while she has opened up about her struggles mourning her loss, she has been surrounded and supported by her loved ones.

On November 1, Maribel opened the doors of her home to her followers on Instagram to share a special tribute to her son that she put together as part of the celebration. “Today I want to share something very, very beautiful with you, my son’s altar,“ the actress said in a video.

“It is beautiful, it was made with a lot, a lot, a lot of love,” she added, showing some of the details. “Look how beautiful all the elements it has,” Maribel said, revealing that she turned to decorator Adriana Huerta to create the altar, which consisted of flowers, religious sculptures, figures of skulls, the traditional bread of the dead, as well as a hat and a guitar that belonged to Julián, as well as a painting of the young singer smiling.

“You can’t help but get excited,” Maribel confessed. “But beyond this, it is here, forever in my heart,” she said, pointing to her chest. “I know that these are difficult days for everyone, because we all have someone in heaven, and we go there if we behave well,” she reflected. “We came here to graduate, so let’s sigh deeply for all the people we love who are there. This year is so difficult for me but well... I have these beautiful consolations,“ she said while focusing on the photo of her son, ”the love of my life,“ she concluded.

The actress shared another video in which she showed other aspects of the decoration of her home for the holiday, she also revealed that she was accompanied by her daughter-in-law Imelda Garza-Tuñón, as well as her grandson, José Julián, who has been the greatest comfort to her since the singer’s departure. “We honor your life, son of my soul, God will decide when we will see each other again,” Maribel wrote.

Sharing the traditions with her grandson

Although Maribel was born in Costa Rica, she has embraced Mexico and its traditions with great love. Before sharing her offering in honor of her son, the actress showed how she transformed into a beautiful Catrina with José Julián by her side. These characters are widely known as symbols of celebration. “Sharing these traditions with my grandson is for me a gift from God, I don’t know if when he grows up he will remember it, but I photograph every moment in my soul,“ she continued, “And I thank my eternal God for giving me so many blessings amid the difficult moments.”