Jennifer Garner shares her favorite summer pool game with her kids

Jennifer Garner knows how to have a good time in the pool. The actress shared a video of one of her favorite games to play by the pool, explaining the rules to her followers and showing a snippet of how it works.

Garner shared the video on her Instagram, showing her in the pool in a one-piece bathing suit and some goggles. "It's the best game!" she says, laying out the rules. "We throw our spoons, three spoons each, and we start the stopwatch. We each have to go and collect three spoons but in different parts and we come back and turn off the stopwatch."

"We'd love to show it to you!"

The video then shows Garner playing the game with some of her kids, who remain off-camera. She shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Garner is seen dipping her head under the water and scanning the floor, looking for spoons. "There's strategy here," she says, giving the camera a look. She talks with her kids, who add different rules to the game, making it more complicated. "Lord, have mercy."

“If you have access to a pool, spoons, and goggles—please borrow my recipe for a good time. Kid not required." she captioned the post.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and her mom Pat

Jennifer Garner and her mom's special bond

In late June, Garner and her mom Pat made an appearance on "The Today Show." The two discussed their "cooking show," which is just Garner and Pat making recipes together on Garner's social media, and the recent death of William Garner, the actress's father and Pat's husband of 59 years. "I was so worried about being a widow," said Pat. "And then one day I had an epiphany: You will be alright, Pat. And I am." The statement left the hostesses Hoda Kobt and Savannah Guthrie emotional, with both of them commending Pat on her resilience.