Jennifer Garner and Fin Affleck have an emotional moment in Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Garner had an emotional moment with Fin Affleck. The proud mom was photographed spending some quality time with her child, sharing a sweet moment together in Los Angeles and holding hands. The pair were also joined by her daughter Violet, who seemed to be happy about the reunion.

