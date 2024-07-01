Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Garner and Fin Affleck have an emotional moment in Los Angeles [PHOTOS]
Digital Cover celebrities© Grosby Group

The pair were also joined by her daughter Violet, who seemed to be happy to reunite with them.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JULY 1, 2024 3:10 PM EDT

Jennifer Garner had an emotional moment with Fin Affleck. The proud mom was photographed spending some quality time with her child, sharing a sweet moment together in Los Angeles and holding hands. The pair were also joined by her daughter Violet, who seemed to be happy about the reunion.

© Grosby Group

The actress was spotted having an emotional encounter with Fin. The pair rushed for a hug outside Ben Affleck's home in Los Angeles. 

Jennifer Garner está radiante saliendo de la casa de su ex Ben Affleck con sus dos hijos Violet y Fin, de género neutral, abrazando a Fin y felicitándola.© Grosby Group

Jennifer was also joined by Violet. The family was all smiles during their reunion, seemingly happy to share a sweet moment together. 

© Grosby Group

Jennifer gave Fin a kiss and the pair held hands. The three of them shared a casual conversation and wore casual outfits.

© Grosby Group

Jennifer wore a blue crewneck sweater and gray trousers, while Fin wore a green t-shirt and green cargo pants.

