Why Olivia Culpo only tried one wedding dress before the ceremony: 'I'm so happy'

Olivia Culpo did not have much trouble choosing the perfect wedding dress. The model tied the knot with Christian McCaffrey over the weekend, celebrating their love in a lavish ceremony with their closest friends and family members. And while wedding preparations are stressful for many reasons, the stunning dress Olivia wore was an immediate yes for the former Miss Universe.

The 32-year-old media personality wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a high neck, long sleeves, and a voluminous skirt. The jaw-dropping look included a 16-foot lace veil, with Olivia revealing to Vogue that she wanted it to feel "timeless, effortless," and "not overpowering."

The model shared her excitement, explaining that it was easy for her to find the perfect dress for her special day. "This is the first and last and only wedding dress I tried on," she said to the publication in a video while showing off the ensemble in Milan, Italy.

"I didn't try on any other silhouettes, I didn't try any other styles, I knew exactly what I wanted and I'm so happy. I love the way that the veil balances the traditional, civil characteristic of the main dress. It's the perfect marriage between the dress and the veil," she admitted, adding that every detail was even more than she had ever imagined.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that Dolce & Gabbana would not only be making my wedding dress but also three additional looks for my wedding," she concluded. "Seeing the sketches come to life... This has exceeded every expectation."