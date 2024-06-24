WATCH: Jennifer Garner and her mom open up about her dad's death in emotional video

Jennifer Garner brought her mom Pat for an emotional segment on "The Today Show." Garner and Pat opened up about their bond, their love of cooking, and the recent death of William Garner, Garner's father and Pat's husband.

© GettyImages Jennifer Garner and her mom were guests at The Today Show

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kobt, Garner and Pat opened up about William Garner and how much they missed him. Pat also took the opportunity to share how she's overcome the death of her husband of 59 years. "I was so worried about being a widow. And then one day I had an epiphany: You will be alright, Pat. And I am," said Pat.

"You really did. You made that decision," said Garner. The exchange prompted an emotional response from the hosts, who teared up after witnessing the exchange.

"And I really have been alright," continued Pat. "Now, I miss him. And I so wanted to tell him I was going to be on the Today show," she said with a laugh.

Garner's emotional post for her father

William Garner died earlier this year, prompting an emotional post for his daughter. Garner shared the post on Instagram, alongside various photos taken over the years. The images that she shared included her dad and herself when she was a baby, her family, which is made up of Pat, William and her two sisters, and a photo of her loving parents. "We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith," she captioned the post.

"There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us— but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."