Did Lori Harvey and Damson Idris just confirm their romantic relationship?

It seems Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the new celebrity couple of 2023! The 31-year-old British actor seemingly confirmed their romance by posting a sweet photo on social media, kissing the 26-year-old model on the cheek while embracing each other. Lori looked happier than ever, smiling while Damson had his arms around her.

Rumors about their new relationship have been going around for weeks, however the pair have yet to confirm or deny their romance. Back in December, the two celebrities were spotted arriving at Catch LA, with online users speculating if they were on a date together.

Lori was previously in a romantic relationship with actor Michal B. Jordan, but the former couple called it quits in June 2020 after being together for over a year. “I feel like it’s always been about me attached to something or someone,” she said during an interview with Essence. “This time, it’s about me. Self love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”

Following her interview, Damson posted the magazine cover on Instagram stories with fire emojis, which made many people think they were getting serious, however Lori might still be focusing on herself and could be hesitant about starting a new relationship.

After her breakup from Michael, a close source revealed to People that the actor had “matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long-term,” adding that “he let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.”