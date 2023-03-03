Lizzo recreates hilarious Selena Gomez interview: Selena reacts

Lizzo proved she is a real fan of Selena Gomez. The talented singer recreated a viral interview from 2007, which went on to become a reaction video all over the internet. “I got some blue going on!” Selena says in the original video, showing off her hairstyle with streaks of blue highlights.

The 34-year-old musician decided to make her own version of the video on TikTok, rocking some blue highlights herself and mouthing the rest of the interview. “I don’t know, I like a little edge, a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party,” Selena says.

The 30-year-old actress was happy to see Lizzo recreating the interview, and she commented a blue heart emoji on TikTok, to which Lizzo responded with a kissy face.

Selena has been staying away from social media following her apparent celebrity feud with Hailey Bieber, which involved Kylie Jenner and even her ex best friend Jordyn Woods. “This is a little silly,” she said on TikTok amid the drama. “I’m 30, I’m too old for this.”

Selena Gomez announces on TikTok live that she’s taking a break from social media:



“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/rJ7WvjOPEA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

And while Kylie tried to clear the air, online users had mixed reactions to their interaction.“This is reaching. no shade towards,” she wrote. “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” Selena responded, “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”