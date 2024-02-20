Karol G celebrates her 33rd birthday in the Bahamas; was Feid there?

Karol G has accomplished so much in her life, and the singer is only getting started. The Colombian artist turned 33 years old last week on February 14. After a year of success, Karol G made sure she had the celebration she deserved, heading to the Bahamas.

Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, took to social media to share a gallery of photos and video from her birthday at the beach, and she looked amazing. In the post, she posed in a pink, white, and red halter dress that showed off all her curves and happily smiled with her birthday cake. “A year older but who’s counting???!!!” She captioned the post in Spanish. “Thank you all for your birthday messages.”

It’s unclear who the Colombian was on the trip with because she posed alone, but there were some legs and feet in one of the photos. A fan page belonging to her boyfriend, Feid, noticed sandals that look like they belong to him. “I see some familiar green flip flops around!!!” they wrote.

The singer performed at Sultanes Stadium on February 16, in Monterrey, Mexico, where she celebrated her actual birthday, so it seems like she hopped on a jet right after to the Bahamas.



Karol G performs during a concert at Sultanes stadium

KAROL G’S YEAR OF SUCCESS

One of the incredible things Karol G achieved before her 33 birthday was winning her first Grammy award, making history as the first woman to win Best Música Urbana Album for her album Mañana Será Bonito (2023).



She also made her on-screen debut in Sofia Vergara’s, Griselda, playing the recurring role of Carla.

Karol G’s success with music has no signs of slowing down either. On her birthday she dropped her single with Tiesto, “CONTIGO.” The music video broke the internet when fans realized Young Miko was playing her love interest.

The track has over 18 million views since its release and has sparked rumors that she is dating the Puerto Rican rapper. But Karol G’s goal with the music video, according to her press release, is that “everyone has the right to celebrate love in all its forms.”



