Karol Gis not just a representative of contemporary urban music but also a symbol of all Latin American women who strive daily to achieve their dreams and goals through hard work. The years 2023 and 2024 were significant for the Colombian musician, as she received a Grammy award for “Best Urban Music Album” and won the “Woman of the Year” title at the Billboard Awards.

The “Mañana será bonito” tour, led by the renowned artist, is set to perform in Mexico starting Monday, February 12. The tour will feature seven performances in Mexican cities, beginning with the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the star will perform on three consecutive dates.

The tour will then move to Monterrey, where two performances will be held, followed by two more in Guadalajara. The Mexican audience eagerly anticipates the arrival of the “Bichota” singer and is ready to celebrate the historic days of urban music in Latin America.

Here are some of the best outfits worn by Karol G during her tour

Karol G is an expert in making us dance and celebrate during her concerts and wearing iconic and glittering looks that perfectly complement the atmosphere of her songs. Each performance lets the singer shine and make the most of her outfits with glitter, accessories, and lots of color.