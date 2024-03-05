Shakira and Grupo Frontera share preview of their song

Shakira and Grupo Frontera’s collaboration is fast approaching. The song, called “(Entre Parentesis),” was teased in a recent concert. The moment occurred in a Grupo Frontera performance, with Shakira appearing breafly onscreen to share a message alongside a bit of the song.

The preview was shared at the Besame Mucho music festival in Austin, Texas. “Hola mi gente de Bésame Mucho, I leave you with my friends from Grupo Frontera and a preview of our next song “(Entre Paréntesis),” said Shakira in Spanish. The video showed her wearing a black outfit and looking stunning, saying goodbye to the audiences as she blew a kiss to the camera. The band then played the song for about a minute.

In an interview with Billboard, Grupo Frontera discussed their collaboration with Shakira and their excitement. “We heard the song and got the opportunity to record with Shakira. We have been fans of hers since I can remember, she has always been the top and it has been an honor to have collaborated with her,” they said.

More about Shakira’s upcoming album

©GettyImages



Shakira at the Latin Grammys

Shakira’s upcoming album is called “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” and will be released in March 22nd. The record marks her first in seven years and is made up of 16 songs that include eight new tracks and most of the releases she’s dropped over the past year, including “Music Sessions Vol. 53,” “Te Felicito,” “TQG,” and more.

In late February, Shakira shared her record’s tracklist, revealing some of the collaborations that will be featured, which include new songs with Bizarrap and Rauw Alejandro.

“Making this body of work has been an alchemical process,” said Shakira of the record. “While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”